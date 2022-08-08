PML poised for further growth following new Financial Director appointment

PML, the world-class logistics and supply chain solutions provider, announces the appointment of Iain Bruce as the company’s new Finance Director.

Iain joins the business following a stellar career that features a range of senior financial positions within various prestigious high profile operations including McLaren, Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo. A former Law graduate and Chartered Accountant, although not from a traditional logistics background, Iain has prior direct experience of the day-to-day challenges of a major distribution centre having previously worked at PepsiCo’s Southern Distribution Centre.

Commenting on his new position, Iain says, “PML represents a really exciting proposition. The business has not only ridden out the challenges associated with Covid and Brexit, but has thrived under the entrepreneurial vision of the current senior management team.

I am looking forward to sharing my experience and expertise to help expand operations geographically and introduce PML to new global markets, while also identifying the appropriate strategies to enable ongoing and sustainable growth.

PML is recognised as powerful player in its field and has worked hard to future-proof the company in terms of its pioneering approach to technology and innovation. My challenge is to replicate this type of forward-thinking to establish an even stronger and more robust financial backbone that is ready to support the business as it continues to evolve.”

Iain will be primarily based at PML’s Heathrow headquarters but will also be regularly spending time at the company’s state-of-the-art Kent transport and logistics hub, which was officially opened at the beginning of 2022.

