P&O Ferries reinforces freight operations to secure resilience of Calais-Dover crossing

The link between France and Britain is vital to the flow of goods, medical supplies and the economies of the UK and EU.

P&O Ferries is strengthening its freight operations on the Calais-Dover crossing as part of its commitment to maintain the flow of goods during the Covid-19 crisis. The United Kingdom relies on P&O Ferries for much of its fresh food, as well as imports of medicines and other vital supplies. The crossing is also critical to the economies of France, Ireland and the wider EU.

The shift to meet the challenge of the Covid-19 crisis is made possible thanks to the commitment and hard work of P&O Ferries’ workforce in the Port of Calais, who are taking on new roles in freight handling to keep food, medicines and other goods flowing. P&O Ferries is following the guidance of health authorities on both sides of the channel to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers. The check-in and loading process has been modified to avoid direct contact. Cleaning protocols have been intensified on ships, which have also switched from air-conditioning to fresh air.

Janette Bell, Chief Executive Officer of P&O Ferries, said: “P&O Ferries is doing vital work to ensure the supplies of food, medicines and other supplies to millions of people. In the average week we transport 25,000 loads of freight between France and Britain. The Calais-Dover crossing is also critical to the economy of France, as well as the UK, Ireland and the wider European Union. I want to thank every single member of the P&O Ferries team, especially our colleagues in Calais, who are keeping the flow of goods moving through this crisis. The well-being of millions of people depends on them. I urge all governments to back the commitment of our colleagues by designating port workers as key workers, to secure further the flow of goods.”

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, sailing 27,000 times a year on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. It operates more than 20 vessels which carry 8.4 million passengers and 2.3 million freight units every year. Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.