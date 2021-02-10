P&O Ferries supports freight drivers with free food, discounts and cabin upgrades

P&O Ferries announces today the launch of a new initiative to support the wellbeing of freight drivers and raise awareness of their invaluable contribution to the economy. In recognition of the challenges freight drivers have experienced in recent months, particularly due to Covid-19 testing requirements, P&O is offering free food, discounts in onboard shops and cabin upgrades, so freight drivers are refreshed and refuelled.

This month, P&O Ferries launched Free Food February for Freight Drivers, so all freight drivers sailing with P&O between Dover and Calais can have a complimentary meal from a menu that has been specifically designed to be filling and hearty. Two freight drivers per vehicle can claim a free meal by presenting their boarding tickets on sailings between midnight and 8am Monday to Friday and on all weekend sailings between midnight on Friday and 8am on Monday.

Additionally, for freight drivers on the North Sea, P&O is offering free upgrades to Club Cabins and arranging for refreshments to be brought directly to their cabins, to help them socially distance during the Covid-19 pandemic. P&O is also offering 10% discounts for freight drivers in all of its World Duty Free shops, which already offer up to 50% off high street prices.

These initiatives are part of a new push by the company to support freight drivers and raise awareness of their indispensable contribution to society and the global economy. P&O Ferries has established an internal team to investigate what other changes can be made to support the welfare of freight drivers and ensure they secure the rest and relaxation they need before continuing their journeys.

Peter Hebblethwaite, Managing Director RoPax Ferry Services, said: “The wellbeing of our passengers is our highest priority and I am delighted to be able to announce that we are taking these special measures to support freight drivers during these challenging times. Road haulage is the lifeblood of the global economy and the dedication and hard work of freight drivers ensures supply chains remain intact and keeps food on the shelves.

“To make this month easier for freight drivers, we have rolled out a great many changes to maximise their wellbeing, so they can carry on moving our customers’ vital goods, including food, vaccines and medical supplies. We are always working hard to improve our services and these changes signify a new focus of P&O Ferries: to support the people who do so much in keeping our business and the wider economy alive.”

