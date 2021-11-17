P&O Ferrymasters expands size of Reefer Trailer Fleet to meet rapidly growing customer demand

P&O Ferrymasters has announced the expansion of its fleet of reefers – refrigerated trailers – to enable more customers to benefit from the end-to-end logistics company’s expertise in solving supply chain challenges for temperature-controlled goods.

The 25 new specialist trailers are being introduced to provide additional capacity for a major new partnership with an international business. Combining energy-efficiency, tailored temperature management, competitive pricing, track and trace and impeccable hygiene, the reefer trailers offer customers expert end-to-end temperature-controlled transport across Europe.

Thorsten Runge, Managing Director of P&O Ferrymasters, said: “This major expansion in our reefer fleet is the latest example of our ongoing investment in new equipment, new sites and new capabilities, all of which are designed to help customers solve complex supply chain challenges. Working in partnership with our parent company, DP World – the leading provider of smart logistics solutions – our aim is to use our global network to maintain and build flows at a time when international trade is going through change.”

“The establishment of 24/7 operating enables us to deliver 70 per cent of the business during night time hours and on weekends. This flexibility ensures rapid rotation speed and reliable passage of fresh, perishable produce throughout the United Kingdom, saving customers precious time, providing greater visibility on the status of goods and facilitating the creation of robust supply chains.”

Sustainability is at the heart of the fleet expansion. After a rigorous audit process, the British Retail Consortium Global Standards has renewed P&O Ferrymasters’ Agent and Brokers certification for their Dover and Amsterdam offices, awarding reefer trailer activity in Europoort its highest AA status for the carriage of food products – the ultimate endorsement of quality. An array of plugins available at the quay and vessels will result in significant CO2 savings, supporting P&O Ferrymasters’ objective of integrating sustainability into its operations to make a positive contribution to economies and communities.

P&O is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics group at the heart of Europe’s economy and a part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions and enabler of the flow of trade across the globe. P&O Ferries is a major provider of freight transport and passenger travel services, sailing on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Working closely with P&O Ferries, Its logistics business P&O Ferrymasters operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Europe from Asian countries via the Silk Road.