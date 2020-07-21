P&O Ferrymasters launches new consultancy service to help customers access data-driven logistics solutions

P&O Ferrymasters has announced a major expansion of its pan-European logistics solutions business with the launch of a specialist consultancy service which will help customers to manage complex supply chain challenges.

The new consultancy service will make the company’s unrivalled in-house expertise available to existing and future customers, offering fact-based, big data-driven insights and tailormade advisory solutions.

The independent service starts with data cleansing, analysis, modelling and mapping to visualise the customer’s current supply chain and create a clear baseline. The consultants then work on multiple scenarios, fully assessed for timing, availability, costs and environmental footprint, and ultimately can manage the tendering process to hand-pick the best solutions and assist with warehouse engineering.

P&O Ferrymasters’ General Manager Sales and Business Development for Contract Logistics, Colin Howard, said: “We will work with our clients to determine their needs and help them achieve their desired goals by finding the most practical and effective solutions driven by robust data, with supply chain mapping and design, transport network design, warehouse engineering, and on health, safety and the environment.

“Managing complexity is the thread which runs through our entire organisation and our sector-leading team is excited at the prospect of introducing a new type of service to help our customers further improve their supply chains and efficiency. However seemingly complex their need may be, our customers can rely on us to ‘just sort it’.”

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, last year sailing 27,000 times on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.