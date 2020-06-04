P&O Ferrymasters launches new website with leading access and functions

P&O Ferrymasters has launched a redesigned and revamped website to help its customers navigate and access the company’s products and services. The new website has been designed to reflect the growing international capability of P&O Ferrymasters’ services and further help its customers find innovative end-to-end logistics solutions.

P&O Ferrymasters has incorporated its entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services into the new website’s interface, including its warehousing and control tower solutions, road transportation and intermodal solutions, project cargo, express, ocean and air freight services and more. This new interface will allow existing and future customers to navigate the full network of solutions P&O Ferrymasters offers.

The new website, which has the same URL as the one it replaces (www.poferrymasters.com) has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience, including compatibility with multiple browsers and mobile devices, and including the valuable expert experience and insight of the team at P&O Ferrymasters.

P&O Ferrymasters’ Contract Logistics Director, Mark Mulder, said: “We care passionately about designing the best and fastest logistics solutions possible for our customers and this new website will help to achieve that. We are delighted to announce a significant improvement of the interface of our online service offering, helping existing and potential customers to navigate the full network of solutions P&O Ferrymasters offers.”

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, last year sailing 27,000 times on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium.

Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.