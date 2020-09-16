P&O Ferrymasters to enable smarter flows of trade with first ‘ Track and Trace’ system for containers in Europe

P&O Ferrymasters has announced the launch of an advanced track and trace service for its container customers, making it the first major logistics business in Europe to introduce the technology.

The service will allow customers to receive real-time updates on the precise location of their goods as they are transported by rail, road and sea. This innovation improves efficiency, reduces costs and increases the speed of information exchange.

The new track and trace system is designed to advance the digitalisation of trade and significantly improve customers’ visibility of the supply chain. The technology is being introduced this month and is expected to be extended to more than half of the company’s 4,000-strong fleet of 45 foot containers by the end of the year, with the aim of completing the roll out by the end of 2021.

Thorsten Runge, Managing Director of P&O Ferrymasters, said: “We are at our best in solving complex logistical challenges for our customers and this next step in our digital journey will enable the faster and smarter exchange of information across Europe. Our customers can continue to rely on us to invest in new platforms to make trade flow and provide a door-to-door logistics service.

“Track and Trace is being introduced with the support of our parent company, DP World, which aims to lead the transformation of the global logistics industry by building joined up, standardised, digital systems. DP World’s vision is to lead the digitisation of world trade, increasing efficiency, transparency and control, and building new ways of enabling trade.”

P&O Ferrymasters has been working in partnership with the leading Swiss enabler of transparent digitalised supply chains, Nexxiot, on the project. Stefan Kalmund, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxiot, said: “Visibility, efficiency and predictive capabilities are all key drivers for data driven organisations who are seeking improved reliability, trust and accountability. As one of our most innovative clients, P&O Ferrymasters can now access the business intelligence they need for full fleet coordination, improved efficiency and business process automation.”

The new system follows a series of steps forward in P&O Ferrymasters’ services in the last 12 months, including the opening of a new 17,000 square meter warehouse facility in Rotterdam and commencing operations at DP World’s London Gateway logistics park. The company has also launched new connections between Budapest, Duisburg and Rotterdam, and between Oradea and Lodz.

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, last year sailing 27,000 times on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, Turkey and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.