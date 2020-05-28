P&O Ferrymasters wins AA Rating for its distribution of foodstuffs

A leading industry body has awarded P&O Ferrymasters AA grade for managing product safety and quality in the food and packaging industries.

The British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS) for Agents and Brokers, version 2, AA rating is the ultimate guarantee of quality distribution services to the foodstuffs sector and was awarded to P&O Ferrymasters after DNV-GL carried out an audit of P&O Ferrymasters’ contract logistics operations in Amsterdam and Dover in January. P&O Ferrymasters also achieved the highest possible grade in 2018 and 2019.

P&O Ferrymasters’ foodstuffs business includes distributing large volumes of cocoa, starch and ingredients for infant products to Britain and other European countries.

Frank Hesketh, Group Quality and Audit Manager at P&O Ferrymasters, said: “We are very pleased that P&O Ferrymasters has again won this prestigious certification, proving that our competitive and high quality services deliver first rate distribution services to the food and drink sectors.”

“P&O Ferrymasters was evaluated on five metrics for three product categories: chilled, frozen and ambient food. The five metrics were the commitment of senior management to continual improvement, our hazard and risk assessment, our product safety and quality management, our supplier and subcontracted services management and our personnel. We are delighted that we secured an AA rating from this comprehensive audit and will be aiming to secure the same high rating when we are audited again in 2021.”

“This very high rating should give our customers great confidence that we can deliver the most challenging foodstuff distributions safely and on time.”

P&O Ferries is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics company, last year sailing 27,000 times on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium.

Together with its logistics business, P&O Ferrymasters, the company also operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Britain from Asian countries via the Silk Road. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.