Port of Tilbury Quay workers pay tribute to KeyWorkers and the NHS

Last night (2 April) for the 8pm Clap for Carers event, the hard working team from the London Container Terminal at The Port of Tilbury, undertook a container shuffle of 137 containers to create a tribute to the NHS workers and all the other key workers keeping vital services going for us all. The container shuffle was carried out yesterday and completed ahead of the 8pm event.

Commenting on the container shuffle, Paul Dale, Asset & Site Director at the Port of Tilbury said: “We wanted to recognise the important role that the NHS and all the other key workers, including our own port teams here in Tilbury and across the UK, are delivering in these challenging times. The team at the container terminal did a brilliant job shuffling the containers and it is a fitting tribute to everyone working at the frontline.”

Ross McKissock, Asset Manager London Container Terminal said: “The team at the container terminal came up with the idea for a container tribute to thank the NHS and key workers. It took the team most the day to identify and reshuffle the 137 empty boxes to bring the message to life. In total our drivers undertook around 400 moves to create the message which now greets all lorries entering the container terminal. During these tough times, we wanted to create a message of support and hope for us all.”

Video taken from last night at 8pm with the noise of the ships and hauliers horns blasting – https://vimeo.com/403603396/63b796cbb8