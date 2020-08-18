PowerX Equipment – The next generation in aggregate & mineral processing

PowerX Equipment is the new name for Duo Equipment. Specialising in equipment for aggregate and mineral processing, PowerX Equipment has all the experience and expertise gained over their many years in the industry.

PowerX Equipment is the next generation in aggregate and mineral processing. Whether a client is looking to incorporate a single item of equipment or create an entire, integrated plant solution, PowerX Equipment design, supply and install; Aggregate Washing, Crushing & Screening, Water & Silt Management Systems, Bulk Materials Handling, Recycling and Materials Processing equipment to meet expectations and achieve profitable outcomes.

PowerX Equipment also offer parts and service for all equipment. Installations come with a recommended spares list making it easy to order spare parts. Their dedicated parts division supply genuine Powerscreen, Terex, Matec, AMP and MS parts.

Alex Moss, CEO of PowerX Equipment says, “I am extremely proud of this new venture as it combines an experienced and dedicated team with well-known and respected brands. We have an experienced team of highly qualified engineers to service equipment keeping your operation running smoothly.

Add to this our Used Equipment division – an enterprise partnered with global supplier, International Construction Equipment – and we broaden our service with the capability to provide high quality, pre-owned machines.”

Luke Talbot, Managing Director of PowerX Equipment, adds, “We have a dedicated African Division which offers the continent the same products as our UK Division and to the same high standards. We have exciting and ambitious plans for the whole of PowerX Equipment which will meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

For more information on PowerX Equipment contact: info@pxequip.com or visit the website: www.pxequip.com.