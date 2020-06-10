PRM chooses Gray & Adams for 30th Anniversary trailers

For over 30 years PRM Group has mastered the challenge of market penetration as they work with over 35 leading brands providing a route to the retail market, wholesale and foods service sectors along with third party logistics throughout UK and Ireland.

They recently turned to Gray & Adams to use its considerable reputation for innovation to manufacture two new 26 pallet capacity, multi temperature trailers, with one featuring a celebratory 30th Anniversary livery. The brief to Gray & Adams was for a safe, efficient, sustainable design to add further impact and value to their trailer fleet as part of a drive for continuous improvement.

Although the trailers have a similar specification to others in their fleet, they now include a range of environmentally friendly features to enable a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced safety. This includes the new Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 multi temperature refrigeration unit, with a quieter, more efficient engine and an aerodynamics package including a vortex generator on the roof to further improve aerodynamic performance.

As the new Vector HE 19 unit is noticeably quieter in operation – 3 dB(A), or around 50%, quieter than the previous generation Vector 1950 – PRM can confidently deliver at night in urban areas with a much-reduced chance of disturbing the local communities they operate in. It also features a sliding interior bulkhead door, indicating side marker lights for enhanced safety, additional lights at the rear for greater visibility and a high quality GRP interior finish for easier cleaning.

The relationship, dating more than 36 years between Philip Morrow and Gray & Adams, is built upon trust as businesses which share strong family values. Philip Morrow, owner and Managing Director, said of the trailers,

“PRM have always invested in innovation, ensuring we continually improve our fleet with new and more sustainable solutions. We wanted a prestigious, high quality trailer for our 30th Anniversary and we turned to Gray & Adams, as they are a partner we trust. We’re focused on deploying more environmentally friendly solutions across our fleet and look forward to working with the team at Gray & Adams (Ireland) on further innovations in the future.”

On the addition of the new Vector HE 19 he said,

“Carrier Transicold’s new Vector HE 19s are already playing a big part in helping to improve our fleet efficiency and sustainability, primarily by delivering huge fuel savings compared to our previous fridge units. When you add in how quiet they are, it’s fair to say we are extremely impressed with their performance.”

Commenting on PRM’s relationship with Gray & Adams, Philip added,

“Gray & Adams strive to achieve all aspects of the task we challenge them with and have always delivered high quality, high performance products. We have maintained and upgraded our trailers over the years with excellent aftersales repair, maintenance and support from Gray & Adams. From design to manufacture, they provide industry leading customer service, responsive and are ready to support us, helping to minimise downtime and going the extra mile. The added value is that they know us and they make our business, their business.”

