‘Professional company with a quality product’ – Airfield Warehousing brings Thorworld on-board

Airfield Warehousing, the Peterborough-based 150,000 sq./ft storage facility, has upgraded its materials’ handling solutions during lockdown through the installation of a new standard ramp, designed by expert UK manufacturer, Thorworld Industries.

Currently considered a key-worker operation, Airfield Warehousing has played a vital role in storing and dispatching a range of necessary supplies over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic period. During more familiar times, the customer-focused team stores a vast range of goods, including roll cages, packaging, machinery, hot tubs, shop fittings and food ingredients.

Committed to ensuring employee access to quality materials’ handling equipment, Airfield Warehousing felt it right to replace a US-built container ramp that was ready to be upgraded.

Seeking a solution that would effectively reduce the team’s requirement to perform manual handling, the company’s Managing Director Karen Munton turned to Thorworld Industries to supply a new standard ramp, capable of allowing safe forklift transit and accelerating the container loading process. Commenting she says:

“Investing in safe, enabling equipment has always been a key priority for the warehouse management team, as we strive to effectively reduce the level of manual handling involved in storing goods.

“This year, our employees have worked impressively to support the nation through a difficult time, and we’re extremely proud of their frontline efforts. We’re committed to keeping our team safe and want to ensure that the materials’ handling equipment they use, together with our working shift patterns, can support effective social distancing.”

After discovering Thorworld Industries through an industry magazine, Karen began the ramp order process with approved agent, Darmax Ltd. Her positive experience of a socially distanced onsite survey with Director James Corfield, led to a subsequent order placement.

The ramp was manufactured at Thorworld’s factory in Derbyshire and was installed by a team of experienced engineers working to safe social distancing guidelines. She continues:

“The new ramp is performing exactly as we’d hoped and I’ve been impressed with the fulfilment processes of both the Thorworld and Darmax teams. It’s been great to work with a professional company, skilled in delivering a quality product.”

Ian Langan, Technical and Engineering Director at Thorworld Industries said: “Providing well-designed, capable loading solutions is about more than just equipment installation. Now more than ever, creating reliable routes to achieving effective logistics is key to supporting the county’s wider supply and delivery network, and we’re proud to play our part.”

For further information visit https://www.thorworld.co.uk/container-ramps/mobile-yardramps or call 01246 260 981.