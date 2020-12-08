PROUDPROFESSIONALS launches 2020 Christmas ‘Thank You’ video

Renault Trucks has launched its #ProudProfessionals Christmas video, a thank you to all the people working in transport and logistics for their efforts to keep our nation running this year.

Entitled ‘You are the ones’, the 150 second video sets out to tell the story of 2020 halted by the sudden shock of lockdown, and shining a light on the keyworkers in transport and logistics industry who have kept the nation running throughout.

Alex Williams, Head of Brand & Communications, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland says: “2020 has demonstrated just how vital the transport industry is to our country. We wanted to celebrate the essential work and commitment shown by an industry that quietly gets on with the job, proudly and professionally. This video is our way of thanking all the #ProudProfessionals who have gone the extra mile this year – and to bring a little welcome festive cheer. We are delighted to include footage of some of the real people working in the industry that we have documented as part of the ongoing #ProudProfessionals campaign to help tell the story.”

Bringing in all aspects of the industry from drivers, dealers and technicians to forklift operators, pickers to packers and truck stop caterers, the narrative pays tribute the understated – and often underappreciated – work of an industry that has never been more valued.

The #ProudProfessionals ‘You are the Ones’ video launches on proudprofessionals.co.uk and can also be viewed on Renault Trucks UK’s social media channels.

Originally launched in 2017, #ProudProfessionals has been celebrating the dedicated, often highly-trained people working in transport and logistics, encouraging them to take more pride in their roles and in the value of their work.