Proven reliability secures repeat order for A.J. Ostridge Transport

Essex-based A.J. Ostridge Transport has extended its relationship with Volvo Trucks following the delivery of a new Volvo FE 4×2 rigid – praising the manufacturer’s impressive reliability record for its continued relationship.

Supplied by Matt Sadler, Sales Director – East at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the 18- tonne FE is powered by the D8K engine, producing up to 250 hp and 950 Nm of torque. It also benefits from Volvo’s automated I-Shift 12-speed gearbox, making driving easier, safer and more comfortable, as well as helping to optimise fuel efficiency.

Alan Ostridge, Director at A.J. Ostridge Transport, says: “We only run Volvos because experience has shown us they are incredibly reliable and the best vehicles on the market. The FE is perfect for our city operations; the chassis is light and strong, it offers a competitive payload and driver feedback is always really positive. There is simply no reason for us to change.”

Joining A.J. Ostridge Transport’s fleet of 20 vehicles, the FE will operate on a contract with Carr’s Flour Mills, delivering flour to supermarkets and other retailers across London, covering up to 100,000 km per annum.

Perfect for city deliveries and regional distribution, the customer has specified its new FE with a comfort-spec driver’s seat, which is heated, features an integrated seat belt, lumbar support and both seat cushion and side support adjustments – ensuring its drivers are well looked after in the

cab. The new addition has also been spec’d for maximum safety and visibility, with electrically heated and operated mirrors for optimal visibility, regardless of weather conditions, and an auxiliary lower

window in the passenger door to provide a clear view of other road users on busy urban roads.

The FE also features Volvo’s forward collision warning system with emergency braking – smart technology which alerts the driver to the risk of a collision with the vehicle ahead, and in such situations, will support the driver and apply the vehicle brakes, reducing the risk of accidents.

“We have enjoyed a long and positive relationship with Volvo,” adds Ostridge. “We get a great level of service from our local dealer, and they are always on hand when we need them.”

The FE joins a new Volvo FM 6×2 rigid that has also recently entered service.

In operation for more than 25 years, A.J. Ostridge Transport is an established family haulage contractor and commercial garage repairer based in Maldon.

www.volvo.com