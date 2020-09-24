Pure Safety Group names Jeff Ward CEO

Pure Safety Group (PSG), the world’s largest independent height safety product development, manufacturing and training company, has announced it has named Jeff Ward as chief executive officer. Previously, Ward was president of the company’s international operations. He has spent the last 20 years in various marketing, sales, operations, and general management roles within premium industrial and consumer goods companies. Prior to joining PSG, Ward was CEO of Centurion Safety Products and director of the British Safety Industry Federation. He holds an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Warwick Business School from the University of Warwick in the U.K. Ward assumes the role of CEO effective immediately and will lead PSG’s global team of fall protection experts.

“Jeff’s track record as a CEO in the safety industry, his success in integrating and transforming private companies, and his experience working and living in both the U.S. and Europe, makes him an ideal and logical leader for Pure Safety Group,” said John Arney, chairperson of PSG. Kevin Coplan, acting CEO and PSG board member added, “Jeff’s appointment comes at an opportune time in our expansion. Since joining the company, he’s had time to spend with customers, workers, distributors, and employees to understand the PSG vision and culture and opportunities ahead. With this, he’ll hit the ground running as CEO.”

Ward commented, “PSG is a company with a truly noble mission: To protect and save lives through continual advancements and innovation. I am inspired by our products and our people and I look forward to further leveraging our brands across industries and geographies to serve this mission.”

