Putting the Pro in Protective Footwear: HAIX® announces Trekker Pro 2.0 launch details

HAIX®, specialist manufacturer of functional safety footwear, announces details of the latest addition to its work wear range – the Trekker Pro 2.0.

Continuing its aim to take classic, trusted designs and increase both comfort and protection, HAIX® has refreshed the look and performance of the Trekker Pro 2.0. Designed from the sole up to provide safety, durability and wearability, high-quality materials and advanced production processes make sure that the boot works with wearers all shift long.

The new rubber/PU walking sole unit gives firm traction across surfaces, combined with superior bending comfort and excellent insulation, while maintaining high wear-resistance. The lightweight metal midsole is puncture resistant, and works with the anatomically formed steel toe cap to protect from underfoot hazards and injuries from falling objects.

The dimensionally stable insole and HAIX® CO system give wearers optimum pressure relief, cushioning and muscular support, ensuring correct foot posture – essential for maintaining comfort through long periods on your feet and minimising the risks of strains or foot injury.

Constructed from hydrophobic, breathable leather, the waterproof upper keeps feet dry, with Sun Reflect technology reflecting and reducing heat, keeping feet cooler. The boots’ GORE-TEX® Performance inner lining maintains waterproofing while being highly breathable, ensuring wearer comfort through all seasons and long periods of wear. An added splash of colour gives the boots a new visual lift and helps improve visibility of the wearer.

“There are many key factors to consider when supporting wearers across the work wear sector, and HAIX® has balanced all of these factors with the redesign of the Trekker Pro 2.0,” says Simon Ash, HAIX® UK sales manager. “While safety and protection are a priority, comfort is king – it’s vital that wearers feel that their PPE is comfortable and supportive, as there’s nothing more distracting during a working day than ill-fitting footwear. The Trekker Pro 2.0 is the result of us listening to wearer feedback and re-working areas to provide even higher levels of protection and comfort, while maintaining trusted design elements that wearers have come to expect from HAIX®.”

More about HAIX®:

Based in Bavaria/Germany, HAIX® is a functional footwear specialist with a worldwide reputation as a “safe brand”. Wherever people need high performance footwear that will not let them down, HAIX® has become the brand of choice – in Europe, North America and Asia.

At the company’s headquarters and main sales office, HAIX® has established dedicated R&D, design and marketing departments. In the high-tech research and test lab, HAIX® engineers develop new functional features and set new trends and standards for safety footwear. For the production of its top-quality functional boots, HAIX® operates factories in Germany and in Croatia where the company built one of the most modern shoe manufacturing plants in the world.

The HAIX® Group has set up a sales office in Lexington, Kentucky (USA) and employs more than 1300 people all over the world. In 2018, the company produced more than 1.2 million pairs of boots, achieving a turnover of € 120 million. For more information, visit www.haix.co.uk