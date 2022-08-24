px Group awarded O&M by ReNew ELP at world’s first commercial scale plastic recycling plant

Appointed by ReNew ELP, which is building the world’s first commercial-scale advanced recycling plant, utilising HydroPRS™ technology, based at the Wilton International site in Teesside, UK

px Group will serve as ReNew’s operation & maintenance partner for the next 10 years, with O&M work beginning later this year

Contract will provide up to 30 new high-quality jobs in the Teesside area

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, says: “To be awarded this long-term contract at a revolutionary plant with cutting-edge technology – that is also ‘close to home’ for px Group – is thrilling news. We are proud to be involved in this exciting project.”

px Group, the owner of Saltend Chemicals Park and operator of several critical energy infrastructure sites in the UK and Europe, has been awarded a 10-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract by ReNew ELP at the world’s first commercial scale plastic recycling plant.

Based at the Wilton International site, in Teesside, North East England, ReNew ELP, a subsidiary of Mura Technology Ltd will use the HydroPRS™ technology platform to chemically recycle end-of-life plastic. The HydroPRSTM process uses supercritical water to break down post-consumer plastics into a range of valuable liquid hydrocarbon products including naphtha, gas oils and heavy wax residue, all essential building blocks in the manufacturing of new plastics and other materials. Unlike traditional Mechanical Recycling, there is no limit to the number of times plastic can be recycled using this process, in addition it is capable of processing all plastic waste types, including difficult to recycle material such as composite films.

At this site, px group and ReNew ELP will initially process over to 20,000 tonnes of waste plastic each year, during phase 1 of operations. The site has scope and planning permission for additional processing lines, which would take its processing capability to over 80,000 tonnes per year.

The announcement marks the start of px Group and ReNew ELP’s working relationship. px Group is itself headquartered in Teesside and owns and operates Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull.

px Group was selected as Renew ELP’s O&M partner as a result of its exemplary health and safety track record, its long-standing O&M nationwide expertise, and the fact that it is a local company. The contract will directly lead to the creation of around 30 new highly skilled jobs on the site.

The contract is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, which is commensurate with the completion of the construction phase of the project at the Wilton International site.

Neil Chapman, Commercial Director at px Group will lead the project on behalf of px Group and will work closely with the Renew ELP leadership team at its ground-breaking plant.

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, adds: “We have 30 years of hands-on experience developing cleaner energy projects and reducing emissions. So, with this contract we will continue to deliver lower-carbon solutions that are required for a sustainable economy and build on our commitment to the energy transition.”

Neil Chapman, Commercial Director at px Group, adds: “We are delighted to partner with ReNew and look forward to starting work on this world-leading project. We take pride in applying our ‘owner-operator’ approach to each and every site we’re based at – that means we treat every asset as if it were our own.”

Richard Daley, Managing Director at ReNew ELP, comments: “px Group has a first-rate track record of managing some of the UK’s most important energy and industrial sites, with an exemplary safety record. We look forward to working with px Group and the team on-site as we demonstrate the commercial performance of HydroPRS™ and expand our technological offering around the world.”

More about px Group

px Group is an award-winning, fully integrated infrastructure solutions business delivering innovative management services for high hazard and highly regulated environments.

Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, and with offices in Aberdeen and the Humber, px Group has over 25 years’ experience in delivering end-to-end specialist services across all its service lines: Operations & Maintenance, Energy Management Services, Projects, Engineering & Consultancy, Due Diligence and Digital Solutions.

px Group also owns the world-renowned Saltend Chemicals Park at the heart of the UK’s Energy Estuary in the Humber, which is home to several world-leading manufacturing businesses such as Mitsubishi Chemicals, INEOS, and Vivergo Fuels.

px Group is committed to the Energy and Industrial Transition, and reducing emissions across all its operations, including the sites it manages and operates on behalf of its clients. The company’s dedicated Energy Transition team is engrained across all its client partnerships and service lines.

More about ReNew ELP

ReNew ELP, a subsidiary of Mura Technology Ltd, based at Wilton Centre, Teesside, is an advanced recycling company utilizing the Hydro PRSTM technology platform to recycle an increased scope of plastic waste, including material currently considered unrecyclable via traditional mechanical processes, such as multi-layer flexible films, pots, tubs and trays. Construction of the first 20,000 tonnes per annum line commenced in early 2021 and on completion the full site will process over 80,000 tonnes per annum of waste plastic.

Visit www.renewelp.co.uk