Quadient brings fast, automated ‘perfect size’ packaging technology to IntraLogisteX 2020

Packaging by Quadient, the Automated Packaging Solutions specialist, will be highlighting its revolutionary automated packaging machines at IntraLogisteX 2020, 1st – 2nd October, Ricoh Arena, Coventry (stand 500). The perfect solution for social distancing in the packing hall, with increased packaging performance.

With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single items, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack Packaging Systems offer automated solutions for e-commerce operations challenged by increasing packaging volumes, labour shortages and COVID social distancing requirements. With installations across Europe, the US and Canada, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 20% and eliminating the need for void fill.

E-commerce businesses are facing a ‘perfect storm’ of increasing order volumes coupled with diminishing labour availability. Cost pressures too, along with mounting consumer concerns over excessive packaging and large voids around packed items, are leading to a significant rise in interest in automated solutions that can boost productivity in despatch halls – particularly at peak. These future-focused businesses are looking for systems that can cut waste, reduce ‘shipped air’ in transport, and provide capacity for further expansion.

Do you wish to learn more about the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions? Then why not come along to stand 500 and see how our customers have managed to reduce labour costs, increase efficiency and manage peak volumes, as well as achieving an impressive ROI.

