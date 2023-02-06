brother at your side - Labels. We live for them
ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
POST A STORY ON MATERIALS HANDLING WORLD
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
racksack® mini wins New Product of the Year 2022 at the Best Business Awards

racksack® mini wins New Product of the Year 2022 at the Best Business Awards

MHWmagazine 12 hours ago Featured News, Pack Stack Rack and Roll, Safety at Work, Warehouse, Wasteline

Beaverswood® announce its racksack® mini has been named New Product of the Year 2022 in the Best Business Awards.

The Best Business Awards are one of the UK’s highest profile awards, attracting a wide range of entries from across all sectors from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs.

“Congratulations to Beaverswood® for responding to customer research and launching a mini racksack®, which is smaller than the original version,” said the chairman of the judges, “Whereas the original racksack® is designed to collect and segregate waste and recycling materials at industrial premises, the mini does the same job but it is more suited to offices and smaller packing benches. Based on the same high-quality material and design, the compact mini enables Beaverswood® to expand its reach into new markets via resellers and direct to customers.”

racksack miniThe racksack® range continues to lead the way in workplace waste segregation through its expanding family of products. First launched in 2009, racksack® has simplified the way businesses separate their waste, helping them to comply with waste regulations in the UK and EU. Not only this, but each racksack® saves 1m2 of valuable floor space on average, as well as providing a cost-effective and sustainable option versus standard black bin liners.

“We’re delighted racksack® mini has been recognised as an exciting, up-and-coming product!” said Stephanie Gentle, Managing Director of Beaverswood®, “racksack® mini is the direct result of customer feedback, who loved the original racksack® but wanted a smaller version for use in office environments. Customers continue to be a vital part of our R&D process and their feedback steers any enhancements to the racksack® range.”

Beaverswood® continues to innovate and launch new visual management products that improve efficiencies and safety across the workplace, with plenty more to follow in 2023 and beyond.

www.beaverswood.co.uk

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Tighter EU Regulations for ecommerce packaging are on the way, by Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager at Sparck Technologies

EU call to ship goods, not air

Tighter EU Regulations for ecommerce packaging are on the way, with implications for UK businesses. …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape