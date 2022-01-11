Randex announces new Vertical Storage – ERP Systems Integration

‘IFS’ is the latest ERP enterprise system to integrate with Randex ‘Compact’ vertical storage technology

Integration optimises warehouse picking and replenishment processes – users report productivity improvements of up to 400%

Randex’s automated vertical storage technology can now be integrated with over twenty established enterprise systems including IBM, SAP, JDA, Red Prairie and Blue Yonder

“Integrating these two core technologies optimises picking and replenishment, setting the industry standard” says Randex director James Roberts

Leading vertical storage lift company Randex is announcing the latest integration of its ‘Compact’ automated storage technology with an ERP system – the IFS, or Industrial and Financial System. Compact can now be integrated with over twenty established enterprise systems including IBM Maximo, SAP, JDA, Red Prairie and Blue Yonder. “Integrating these two core technologies optimises picking and replenishment, including pick to light, setting the industry standard. Users can achieve this using their existing IT environment” says Randex director James Roberts. Organisations report productivity improvements of up to 400% following a successful integration using its simple API say Randex.

‘Compact’ vertical storage lifts save up to 90% of floor space compared to standard shelving and pallet racking. They can manage loads of up to 100 metric tonnes and enable warehouse operatives to complete up to four times more picks than in a traditional warehouse, with goods automatically presented to the picker.

Randex Ltd is the sole UK distributor for Compact Vertical Storage Lifts, manufactured in Sweden by Weland Solutions, a member of the privately owned, global group Weland AB. Randex customers include Bombardier, DHL, Fujifilm, Howdens, Hutchison Ports, Jaguar Land Rover, Ministry of Defence, P&G, Pfizer, Rolls Royce and Specsavers.

www.randex.com