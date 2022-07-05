Global welding and cutting company WB Alloys first to use new ‘Randex VR’ system

Virtual reality and BIM technology used to simulate optimum positioning and performance of Randex vertical storage system in WB Alloys’ new, 5,000 SKU storage area

‘Randex Compact Twin’ system delivers higher storage capacity, smaller footprint, faster component retrieval from WB Alloys’ one-stop pick face

Leading vertical storage lift company Randex has won the first user for its new ‘Randex VR’ virtual reality system, which uses digital models to simulate vertical storage space and performance. Global welding and cutting company WB Alloys (www.wballoys.co.uk), which works across the oil and gas, nuclear, marine, renewables, power generation and construction industries has used Randex VR to create a virtual twin of its new warehouse, populating it with virtual racking, office space and a ‘Randex Compact Twin’ vertical storage system, located in the company’s 5,000 SKU storage area. Randex VR has enabled WB Alloys to plan for best machine fit and optimum picking speeds.

Following go-live Randex Compact Twin is now providing higher storage capacity with a smaller footprint and faster component retrieval from AB Alloys’ pick face – speeding the picking process and allowing inventory to be fine-tuned using Randex ‘Compact Store’ software, according to the company.

Commenting on its first sale of Randex VR, Randex director James Roberts says: “Planning with VR- and BIM-based digital models saves time and money by testing the space and performance of warehouse configurations before installation. This is especially true of vertical storage, whose proven space-saving and performance-boosting benefits can then be fully realised.”

Compact vertical storage lifts save up to 90% of floor space compared to standard shelving and pallet racking say Randex. They can manage loads of up to 1.5 metric tonnes per storage tray and allow warehouse operatives to complete up to four times more picks than in a conventional warehouse environment, with goods automatically presented to the picker.

Compact vertical storage lifts can now be integrated with over twenty leading enterprise systems including IBM Maximo, SAP, JDA, Red Prairie and Blue Yonder.

Randex Ltd is the sole UK distributor for Compact Vertical Storage Lifts, manufactured in Sweden by Weland Solutions, a member of the privately owned, global group Weland AB. Randex customers include Bombardier, DHL, Fujifilm, Howdens, Hutchison Ports, Jaguar Land Rover, Ministry of Defence, P&G, Pfizer, Rolls Royce and Specsavers.

www.randex.com