Randex introduces Rental and Leasing Schemes for its ‘Compact’ Vertical Storage Systems

Leading vertical storage lift company Randex is introducing rental and leasing schemes for its range of ‘Compact’ vertical storage systems: both include full technical support and maintenance for the life of any agreement. Under the scheme a lease can be converted into full ownership at any time after 24 months, converting the Compact system into an asset, while rental is available from as little as three months to handle seasonal spikes in demand.

“Randex’ new rental and leasing schemes make our range of Compact vertical storage systems accessible for almost any organisation. They are ideal for manufacturing and other supply chain businesses with a short-term need, or companies wanting to reduce their capital expenditure” says Randex director James Roberts.

Randex is claiming an industry first for its new rental and leasing schemes.

The latest version of Randex’ Compact system, built using its industry-benchmark automated vertical storage technology includes a modern HMI* touchscreen that is highly intuitive and can significantly increase operator speeds according to early feedback from Randex users. (*Human-machine interface)

Compact vertical storage lifts save up to 90% of floor space compared to standard shelving and pallet racking say Randex. They can manage loads of up to 100 metric tonnes and allow warehouse operatives to complete up to four times more picks than in a conventional warehouse environment, with goods automatically presented to the picker.

Compact vertical storage lifts can now be integrated with over twenty leading enterprise systems including IBM Maximo, SAP, JDA, Red Prairie and Blue Yonder.

Randex Ltd is the sole UK distributor for Compact Vertical Storage Lifts, manufactured in Sweden by Weland Solutions, a member of the privately owned, global group Weland AB. Randex customers include Bombardier, DHL, Fujifilm, Howdens, Hutchison Ports, Jaguar Land Rover, Ministry of Defence, P&G, Pfizer, Rolls Royce and Specsavers.

