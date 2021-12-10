Randex launches ‘Compact 24/7’ Vertical Storage-Robotics Integrator

New system integrates automated vertical storage with robotics for continuous, 24/7 picking with 50% fewer warehouse workers

Robotics doubles the impact of vertical storage automation according to Randex user feedback

Leading vertical storage lift company Randex is launching ‘Compact 24/7’, a solution that integrates the company’s ‘Compact’ family of automated vertical storage systems with robotics technology to allow continuous, 24/7 warehouse picking with up to 50% fewer warehouse workers say Randex. ‘Compact 24/7’ allows automated vertical storage to be integrated with a wide range of robotic types including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robots (or ‘cobots’) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). “Automated vertical storage already delivers proven benefits for warehousing and logistics users” says Randex director James Roberts. “Randex user feedback shows that robotics doubles its impact.”

‘Compact’ vertical storage lifts already save up to 90% of floor space compared to standard shelving and pallet racking. They can manage loads of up to 100 metric tonnes and already enable warehouse operatives to complete up to four times more picks than in a traditional warehouse, with goods automatically presented to the picker. When the same goods are presented to a robot using Compact 24/7, picking performance improves by a further 100% according to Randex users.

Randex Ltd is the sole UK distributor for Compact Vertical Storage Lifts, manufactured in Sweden by Weland Solutions, a member of the privately owned, global group Weland AB. Randex customers include Bombardier, DHL, Fujifilm, Howdens, Hutchison Ports, Jaguar Land Rover, Ministry of Defence, P&G, Pfizer, Rolls Royce and Specsavers.

www.welandsolutions.com