Randex launches vertical storage lift online planning service

Organisations can now use the free ‘Compact Configurator’ tool on Randex.com to produce their own automated storage and handling specification

Leading vertical storage lift company Randex is claiming an industry first for its rollout of a free online service that organisations can use to generate CAD drawings and specifications for their automated handling using vertical storage. The new service is available online at https://www.welandsolutions.com/en/build-your-storage-lift/

“By sharing our vertical storage technology freely with organisations and the supply chain community in this way we are helping to democratise business planning” says Randex director James Roberts.

Manufacturing, logistics and other supply chain users of the ‘Compact Configurator’ service tool on the randex.com website at https://www.welandsolutions.com/en/build-your-storage-lift/ enter key data including their building height, storage and picking needs. The tool then generates a customised CAD drawing and specification showing their vertical storage lift height and footprint, optimum storage capacity and other information. An additional, warehouse optimisation questionnaire can also be accessed online at https://www.welandsolutions.com/en/test-your-inventory/

Randex Ltd is the sole UK distributor for Compact Vertical Storage Lifts, manufactured in Sweden by Weland Solutions, a member of the privately owned, global group Weland AB. Compact Vertical Storage Lifts save up to 90% of floor space compared to standard shelving and pallet racking say Randex, minimising the floor area while maximising storage volume, and can manage loads of up to 100 metric tonnes. Their load tray system enables warehouse operatives to complete up to four times more picks than in a traditional warehouse, with greater accuracy and without the need to search for goods, which are automatically presented to the picker. The ‘Compact Twin’ also doubles any picking rate by utilising two load trays simultaneously – unique in the industry. Compact Vertical Storage Lifts can be integrated with all leading WMS and other business systems and typically pay for themselves within a year, based on Randex user feedback.

Randex customers include Bombardier, DHL, Fujifilm, Howdens, Hutchison Ports, Jaguar Land Rover, Ministry of Defence, P&G, Pfizer, Rolls Royce and Specsaver.