Reaction to Liz Truss being named new PM: Institute of Export & International Trade

Responding to the announcement of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minster, Marco Forgione, Director General of the Institute of Export & International Trade, pictured, said :

“On behalf of the Institute of Export & International Trade 7000 members and our wider community of over 30,000 businesses. I congratulate Liz Truss on her victory on becoming the British prime minister.

It is great to have an incoming Prime Minister with such a strong background in international trade. The progress made on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) under her tenure as Secretary of State for International Trade was significant. That trade was also integral to the development policy she pursued as Foreign Secretary sent a strong message to the World that the UK is first and foremost a trading nation and a dedicated and committed ally.

She takes over during what is a particularly challenging and turbulent economic period. We want to see an export led recovery that ensures that UK businesses have the tools, the skills, the knowledge and the expertise to seize the opportunities that arise through international trade.

In particular we would like to see the government establish an MSME task force a micro small and medium enterprise which will look to provide immediate help and support on issues such as the rising cost of fuel and energy.

We stand ready to support her in any way that we can.”

