Rebecca Munson appointed Managing Director of Air Spectrum Environmental

Air Spectrum acknowledges new MD’s experience, in depth knowledge and dedication from inside the organisation

Air quality specialist, Air Spectrum Environmental, is delighted to announce the appointment of Rebecca Munson as its new Managing Director.

Rebecca is a long standing member of the Air Spectrum corporate family, having joined the company in 2007 as part of the sales team. Over the next 13 years, she progressed from sales to management, learning as much as possible about Air Spectrum’s business, people and clients along the way.

In 2017, Rebecca was appointed as Director of the company. Her remit within the organisation has been on business direction and strategy, and international sales, affording her a broad spectrum of experience to undertake her new role as Managing Director. Her journey clearly reflects the company’s dedication to nurturing staff development, promoting talent and rewarding demonstrated skillsets from within the organisation.

Rebecca says, “I’m thrilled to be offered this opportunity. I’m incredibly proud of our organisation, the culture we are creating and more so, of the team who work really hard to satisfy our customer needs. In the most challenging of times, we have achieved excellent growth and we have set our sights high for 2022 and beyond. I am excited to take Air Spectrum on the next part of the journey.”