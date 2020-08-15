“Recognising success even in the hardest of times” – CILT announces Awards for Excellence

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is delighted to announce the finalists for its 28th Awards for Excellence.
The winners of the Institute’s 28th Awards for Excellence will be announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on 17th March 2021; after the Gala Dinner was postponed from its original date in October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CILT’s Awards for Excellence recognise and reward the most outstanding achievements by the very best individuals and organisations throughout the profession. Despite the unprecedented and challenging circumstances that the sectors CILT represents have been working in over the last twelve months, the Institute once again received a record breaking number of entries for its prestigious awards.
As CILT continues to grow and develop to better serve its members’ needs, the Institute regards recognition as crucial to informing the wider world of the success of its sectors and members. Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), said: “This year, transport, logistics and its associated supply chains have been thrown into the global spotlight. Through these very hard times, societies now have a greater appreciation of the importance and impact that our profession has on their daily lives and now, finally, our profession and those working within it are rightly regarded as essential key workers.
“At CILT, we know that many organisations and operators exemplify excellence throughout the sector, but do not receive the recognition they deserve, and it is our aim to continue to shine a light on those who put food on our tables, clothes on our backs and furniture in our homes – even in the hardest of times, such as those that we are experiencing currently.
“It is important to us that we deliver these awards and celebrate together, face-to-face, when it is safe to do so. We believe March’s awards will be the perfect chance for us to celebrate those individuals and services that have proved so valuable and so important to the nation during this unprecedented time.”
For the very first time, our expert judging panel came together virtually to deliberate on the incredibly high standard of entries received, and had the unenviable task of selecting the finalists across 11 categories.
The finalists for CILT’s 28th Awards for Excellence are:
Diversity Champion
Sponsored by Michael Page
Kate Lester, Founder, Diamond Logistics
Rob Nolan, Rehoming Service Delivery Partner, Blue Cross
John Sidebotham, Programme Manager – Intelligent Infrastructure Programme, Network Rail
Environmental Improvement
Sponsored by Tritax Big Box
HMM Europe
Nottingham City Transport
TRAILAR
Freight Transport
Sponsored by Blink
CHEP
Gist
Kuehne+Nagel
Health, Safety & Well-being
Blackpool Transport Services Limited
London Borough of Hackney and Transport for London
XPO Logistics
Operations Management
Kuehne+Nagel
Royal Mail
XPO Logistics and British Gypsum
Passenger Transport
Sponsored by FORS
Hovertravel
Kura
uTrack Software Solutions and First UK Bus
People Development
DriveTech
PD Ports
XPO Logistics
Rising Star
Siobhan Afford, Site Manager, Gist
Toby France, Area Head of Commercial, Arriva
Lloyd Morris, Site Manager, Gist
Supply Chain Innovation
Drop and Drive Claims Workgroup
XPO Logistics
ZigZag Global
Technology Innovation
Battersea Power Station and Logistics Partners Consultancy
Network Rail
RTITB and MA-system
Transport Policy and Planning
Highways England
Royal HaskoningDHV
Sustrans with Royal Borough of Kingston
Warehouse Operations
Kuehne+Nagel
SEC Storage
Superdry with Hikrobot and Invar Systems
For more information, and to book your place: ciltuk.org.uk/awards. 01536 740148 or events@ciltuk.org.uk.