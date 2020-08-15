“Recognising success even in the hardest of times” – CILT announces Awards for Excellence

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is delighted to announce the finalists for its 28th Awards for Excellence.

The winners of the Institute’s 28th Awards for Excellence will be announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London on 17th March 2021; after the Gala Dinner was postponed from its original date in October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CILT’s Awards for Excellence recognise and reward the most outstanding achievements by the very best individuals and organisations throughout the profession. Despite the unprecedented and challenging circumstances that the sectors CILT represents have been working in over the last twelve months, the Institute once again received a record breaking number of entries for its prestigious awards.

As CILT continues to grow and develop to better serve its members’ needs, the Institute regards recognition as crucial to informing the wider world of the success of its sectors and members. Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), said: “This year, transport, logistics and its associated supply chains have been thrown into the global spotlight. Through these very hard times, societies now have a greater appreciation of the importance and impact that our profession has on their daily lives and now, finally, our profession and those working within it are rightly regarded as essential key workers.

“At CILT, we know that many organisations and operators exemplify excellence throughout the sector, but do not receive the recognition they deserve, and it is our aim to continue to shine a light on those who put food on our tables, clothes on our backs and furniture in our homes – even in the hardest of times, such as those that we are experiencing currently.

“It is important to us that we deliver these awards and celebrate together, face-to-face, when it is safe to do so. We believe March’s awards will be the perfect chance for us to celebrate those individuals and services that have proved so valuable and so important to the nation during this unprecedented time.”

For the very first time, our expert judging panel came together virtually to deliberate on the incredibly high standard of entries received, and had the unenviable task of selecting the finalists across 11 categories.

The finalists for CILT’s 28th Awards for Excellence are:

Diversity Champion

Sponsored by Michael Page

Kate Lester, Founder, Diamond Logistics

Rob Nolan, Rehoming Service Delivery Partner, Blue Cross

John Sidebotham, Programme Manager – Intelligent Infrastructure Programme, Network Rail

Environmental Improvement

Sponsored by Tritax Big Box

HMM Europe

Nottingham City Transport

TRAILAR

Freight Transport

Sponsored by Blink

CHEP

Gist

Kuehne+Nagel

Health, Safety & Well-being

Blackpool Transport Services Limited

London Borough of Hackney and Transport for London

XPO Logistics

Operations Management

Kuehne+Nagel

Royal Mail

XPO Logistics and British Gypsum

Passenger Transport

Sponsored by FORS

Hovertravel

Kura

uTrack Software Solutions and First UK Bus

People Development

DriveTech

PD Ports

XPO Logistics

Rising Star

Siobhan Afford, Site Manager, Gist

Toby France, Area Head of Commercial, Arriva

Lloyd Morris, Site Manager, Gist

Supply Chain Innovation

Drop and Drive Claims Workgroup

XPO Logistics

ZigZag Global

Technology Innovation

Battersea Power Station and Logistics Partners Consultancy

Network Rail

RTITB and MA-system

Transport Policy and Planning

Highways England

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sustrans with Royal Borough of Kingston

Warehouse Operations

Kuehne+Nagel

SEC Storage

Superdry with Hikrobot and Invar Systems

