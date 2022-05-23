Recognising the value of reconditioned attachments

Investing in a used forklift attachment, that is in great condition, is a cost-effective way of upgrading your material handling equipment at a pre-owned price.

With over 40 years’ experience in the UK and Ireland forklift truck attachment market, B&B Attachments is in a unique position to provide reconditioned clamps to meet its customer’s requirements.

B&B Attachments specialises in the design and manufacture of forklift truck attachments and material handling solutions. The company’s extensive workshop facilities allow its experienced fitters to meet the challenge of providing high quality reconditioned and refurbished clamps. All attachments are inspected, serviced, repaired, and tested. They undergo a rigorous remanufacturing process where original equipment manufactured parts are used wherever possible. Its range of used forklift attachments are available in mounting classes II, III and IV.

“All B&B’s reconditioned attachments are thoroughly restored back to their original condition with some of the most experienced industry professionals finding it hard to tell them apart from new stock. All units are backed by our 3- or 6-months warranty options, with dedicated sales and service teams providing full technical back up and support. All reconditioned attachments are sold with Thorough Examination Certification included.” Comments Sales Director, Neal Fowler.

Neal continues; “or why not test out our attachments before buying, with our dedicated hire fleet of over 2,500 attachments, available through our European network. All attachments are available on flexible long- or short-term hire agreements to suit the hirer’s need. Whether the requirement is a week, a month, or a year, B&B have the solution that works best for you.”

