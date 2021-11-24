Record numbers attend Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2021

The fifth Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) exhibition and conference held earlier this month in Amsterdam, The Netherlands attracted a record number of visitors and exhibitors from across Europe. The annual event had a total attendance of more than 4,400 over two days and attracted over 180 exhibiting companies. Over 3,500 attended the in-person event and nearly 900 others attended virtually.

Opened in a virtual presentation by Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries at the European Commission, the two-day PRSE conference showcased the latest developments in plastics recycling technology and applications, as well as exploring future industry challenges and the legislative landscape within the EU.

“PRSE has been a fantastic opportunity to see new machines, learn about new trends and talk about business, so that all actors in the plastics recycling value chain can take the next steps towards a circular economy,” commented Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). “The return to live events has clearly been very important to both our visitors and exhibitors, evidenced by the warmth with which PRSE has been received this year by the plastics recycling community.”

“PRSE 2021 has proved by far our most successful show to date, attracting more visitors and exhibiting companies than ever before,” said Matt Barber, PRSE Event Director at Crain Communications which organises PRSE with PRE. “We have had such positive feedback from our exhibitors, conference speakers, visitors and awards participants. Everyone was just so pleased to be able to meet face-to-face again in order to progress the plastics recycling agenda in Europe.”

Unique in Europe, PRSE brings together exhibitors, visitors and Plastics Recycling Awards Europe finalists representing the whole value chain of the plastics industry including recyclers, machine producers, raw material producers, converters, waste management companies and, increasingly, brand owners, retailers and investors. PRSE facilitates collaborative progress towards the circular use of plastics by showcasing innovation, sharing best practice and bringing partners together to network and do business.

Exhibitor, Michael Heitzinger, Managing Director of EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH said PRSE plays a more important role than ever: “PRSE is the showcase for plastic recycling. It shows the world that plastic recycling is real, and it is of value.” Amber Augustus, Product Group Manager at Greiner Packaging International who showcased an innovative design for recyclable coffee cups in the conference added: “To work towards the circular economy, the plastics industry has to do it together. I think an event like PRSE is perfect for that.”

The hybrid event this year also allowed people unable to visit the event in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream including the welcome address, keynote speeches and sponsored presentations as well as the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors were also able to interact directly with exhibitors.

Sian Miles, Sustainable Resources, Director at Berry BPI, urged people to attend PRSE in 2022: “There is so much going on, you can attend the conference sessions, meet all the plastics recyclers in Europe and find out about all the latest innovations. Every year there is something new to see.”

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe returns to Hall 12 at RAI Amsterdam on 22 and 23 June 2022.

For more information: https://www.prseventeurope.com/