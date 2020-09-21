Recycle Week starts today (Monday 21 September)! Together – We Recycle.

New stats show the UK cares more about the environment than ever before – nearly 9 in 10 households ‘regularly recycle’

The theme for Recycle Now’s 17th annual Recycle Week is to thank the nation for continuing to recycle, despite all that has happened this year, under the banner ‘Together – We Recycle’. Statistics released by Recycle Now show that through lockdown the UK has become even more environmentally aware, with nearly 9 in 10 households saying they ‘regularly recycle’. Coming out of lockdown, more people are prepared to change their lifestyles to help the environment: 73 per cent, up from 68 per cent in 2019. And an amazing 93 per cent of UK households say they believe that ‘everyone has a responsibility to help towards cleaning up the environment’.

The figures come from research carried out during lockdown and an omnibus survey completed in July.

Peter Maddox, Director, WRAP UK, said:

“It’s fantastic to see that despite everything that has been thrown at them this year, more people than ever in the UK are taking responsibility for protecting the environment by choosing to recycle. This is something we can all do, wherever we live – an individual action that, when performed by everyone, adds up to a huge change.

“Our recycling and waste workers have been real heroes too, providing the best service possible under the most difficult of circumstances. The recognition they received in the form of friendly waves, notes, cards and gifts left out for them is heart-warming proof of how the nation has pulled together.

“Recycle Week this year is an opportunity to thank everyone for continuing to recycle, whatever their circumstances and to celebrate the way we have all pulled together. There has been a positive leap forward in attitudes that we must capitalise on so we can do even better in the coming year!”

Iconic landmarks across the country including the London Eye, The Blackpool Tower and Gateshead Millennium Bridge are being lit up green to celebrate Recycle Week, and the City of London’s Tower 42 will carry the Recycle Now ‘swoosh’. Local councils, businesses and other organisations are joining in with a range of activities to highlight the importance of recycling. Everyone – organisations and individuals – can support Recycle Week by using #RecycleWeek on social media.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said:

“I want to extend a huge thank you to all our key workers who kept the recycling and waste sector going through such a challenging few months, and to the public for their continued efforts in recycling more of what they use every day.

“Recycling more of our waste lies at the heart of this government’s agenda for creating a cleaner environment. We have a very exciting future ahead for recycling in the UK, and this year’s Recycle Week allows us to celebrate our progress during such a difficult year as well as to look forward to the future.”

This year, for the first time, Recycle Now is delighted to welcome commercial donors who are supporting Recycle Week: Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Co-op, Britvic, Highland Spring, Unilever UK and Ireland, Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I , Danone, PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, Eco Surety, Suez, Waitrose, Aldi and SAP are providing funding to help inspire citizens to recycle more of the right things, more often, as well as organising their own events and activities during the Week. L’Oréal Paris Elvive is running a campaign before, during and after Recycle Week, during which 50p from each of the first 100,000 bottles of Elvive hair products sold in Boots stores will be donated to Recycle Now.

