Recycling Week: Storage solutions expert share tips on how to recycle

Vlatka Lake, Storage Expert at Space Station comments: “Recycle Week is here, and this year’s theme is ‘Let’s Get Real’, which is about challenging perceptions on what we can and can’t recycle, and to become more mindful when it comes to waste.

“To celebrate all things green, we will continue to educate our staff on how they can recycle better and the benefits it can have to our planet.

“According to recent research by Gov.uk, waste from households contributed 44% to all waste in 2022, which was a 2% increase on the previous year. 1 It’s clear that there’s still a long way to go in fixing not only our plastic consumption but our recycling habits in general, so that they will benefit the next generation.

“As a business we strive to do our bit for the environment, and our green policy is in place to help us achieve that. We have set ourselves an objective to be Carbon Neutral by 2030. An investment of £100,000 was made in LED light bulbs, which use on average 75% less energy than traditional light bulbs. Along with motion detection, PIR sensors have been fitted so lighting is only activated when required. In addition, we have set ourselves a goal of achieving a Very Good BREEAM rating on all our new developments.

“Our green initiative means that our solar panels, which are installed on majority of our buildings, generate enough power to supply electricity to the stores, as well as feed it back into the grid.

“We like to think of self-storage as something that is part of the green industry. It gives households and businesses the space needed, and to keep and reuse items instead of sending them to landfill. We also encourage our customers to use our recycled cardboard boxes to store their items in, or better still, hire the reusable storage crates, which can be used over and over again.

“At Space Station, our attitude to storage is always ‘store it’ rather than ‘throw it away’- you never know when something might come in useful further down the line. Using a storage unit is a great way of diverting things away from landfill. We’ve been focusing on our green policy since 2008 but there is still work to be done to make our business as eco-friendly as possible.”

For more information about our going green initiative, please visit: Going Green – Space Station (space-station.co.uk)