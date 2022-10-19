Reflecting on LiftEx 2022 and looking forward to LiftEx 2023

LiftEx, the flagship event of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), was held over two days (5-6 October 2022) at P&J Live in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen, celebrating the successes and triumphs of the inspiring and fantastic Lifting Industry. The event provided a one-stop shop to find services, products as well as to gain the latest lifting related knowledge and insights no matter what the sector. P&J Live also played host to the fourth annual LEEA Awards Ceremony – otherwise known as the ‘party of the year’ – on the evening of 5 October 2022.

LEEA CEO Ross Moloney said: “The responses we have received have been overwhelmingly positive. I would like to express my gratitude to the exhibitors, sponsors RRS Group and Royal Van Beest, the LEEA Board, our speakers, the hard working LEEA team for bringing the entire event together and all the visitors who attended for making LiftEx 2022 in Aberdeen such a success. Together, we represent a truly astounding global industry that wins the battle with gravity on a daily basis.”

LiftEx 2022 was the Association’s 17th exhibition and the first after the pandemic lockdowns. The exhibition floor was packed with major lifting suppliers. “It was great to see attendees from multiple markets meeting LEEA members to discuss ways they can help achieve best lifting practice, as well as gaining vital lifting related knowledge and insights from our programme of speaker sessions, delivered by the LEEA team and industry experts,” said Ross Moloney.

One of the most positive and rewarding aspects of this year’s event was the LiftEx Industry Careers Day on 6 October 2022, organised with TechFest, a local specialist in the promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), and organisation that makes it easier for employers to connect with students in schools and colleges across Scotland. Senior pupils aged 16-18, and their teachers, with an interest in learning more about the huge range of opportunities available to them in the lifting industry gathered at LiftEx and engaged with the industry professionals, global companies and organisations present at the event. They were able to gain career information, advice and guidance session for the students. Speakers from industry and partners from universities and the military introduced the students to learning opportunities and career routes. And after trying the interactive experiments, which are part of LEEA’s Think Lifting programme, the students explored the show hall to meet the exhibitors.

LiftEx 2023

LEEA is pleased to announce that LiftEx 2023 and the 5th Annual LEEA Awards will take place on the 21 & 22 of November at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Sponsorship and Exhibition opportunities are now available. Requests will be dealt with on a first-come, first-served basis, so please contact Leah Phelps on +44 20 3488 2865 or at mailto:enquiries@L2Events.com to secure a sponsorship package or a prime position on the exhibition floor.

