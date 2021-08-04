Register now to reconnect with the UK’s logistics industry

Thousands of professionals from across the logistics and supply chain world are expected to access more than 50 hours of world-class online presentations, educational content and crucial industry insights from thought-leading influencers when IMHX Connect 2021 goes live from 13 – 17 September 2021.

Freely available both in real-time and on-demand to all those who register for the event, the IMHX Connect 2021 programme will deliver an outstanding opportunity for logisticians and warehouse and distribution centre managers to engage with some of the most essential companies from the intralogistics, supply chain and online fulfilment services sectors.

With executives from over 100 diverse organisations – including Honeywell, Swisslog, Locus Robotics, Geek+, System Logistics and Investec – discussing the challenges, threats and opportunities facing the logistics industry through a series of presentations, panel discussions, webinars and podcasts, visitors to IMHX Connect 2021 will be part of an inspiring experience that will enable them to generate fresh solutions to the issues they face within their own business.

Keynote speakers already confirmed include:

– James Turpin, Head of Logistics at NHS Supply Chain, who will discuss the logistical challenges faced by the NHS during the pandemic;

– Kevin Mofid, Head of Industrial Research at property consultants, Savills, who is talking about how record levels of demand for industrial property at a time when supply is at a record low is likely to impact the supply chain;

– Highly acclaimed presenter Professor Richard Wilding, Professor of Supply Chain Strategy at Cranfield University, will consider some of the topical issues impacting upon global logistics and supply chain management professionals

– Tim Waples, Chief Executive of the UK Material Handling Association (UKMHA) will discuss the latest issues facing the UK materials handling industry and outline the recently-formed trade body’s future ambitions.

Hosted on an interactive online event platform, IMHX Connect will also provide attendees with targeted one-to-one interview sessions and networking opportunities with like-minded professionals as well as world-class suppliers of relevant products, technologies and systems solutions.

And, thanks to the use of augmented AI and other advanced technologies at the heart of its online platform, IMHX Connect offers visitors the flexibility to take part in as many – or as few – presentations, discussions or individual meetings as they choose. Furthermore, visitors also have the option of participating live or accessing content on-demand until October 1st, 2021.

Rob Fisher, Group Director, IMHX, commented: “Regardless of how much time logistics professionals opt to commit to the event, they’ll come away from IMHX Connect 2021 with a deeper understanding of the challenges, threats and opportunities our industry faces and armed with actionable insights that will have a positive impact on their operational processes.

“So, whether you join in real-time or on-demand, stay for an hour, a day or the week, your IMHX Connect experience will be as flexible as you need it to be to derive optimum benefit.”

IMHX Connect 2021 is completely free to visitors and professionals from across the logistics and supply chain industries can register to join their peers at this exciting online arena for meeting, networking and doing business by visiting www.imhx.net.

IMHX Connect 2021 is the online partner of the International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX) – the popular bi-annual live event series which has been the UK’s biggest and most successful exhibition of supply chain technology and intralogistics equipment and services for nearly three decades. The next full IMHX physical exhibition takes place in September 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham.

