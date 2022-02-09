Registration for the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show now live!

Visitors can now sign up for free admission to the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show as this year’s event returns to its Spring-time calendar date

Visitor registration for the Commercial Vehicle Show has now opened, as the UK’s largest road transport exhibition returns to its Spring-time date. Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 24-26 May, visitors can register for their free tickets now at cvshow.com.

The Commercial Vehicle Show is renowned for attracting hundreds of exhibitors representing a broad spectrum of vehicle manufacturers, trailers and equipment suppliers bringing the latest products, services and technology solutions to the industry. The annual business event is the perfect platform to see product launches, re-engage with existing contacts and connect with key decision makers, creating new growth opportunities for operators of all sizes. This year will be no different, featuring exhibitors such as Ford, Harris Maxus, Whale Tankers, Trakm8 and Totalkare, demonstrating the Commercial Vehicle Show’s longevity and uniqueness as the largest and best attended commercial vehicle event in the UK.

Last year’s Commercial Vehicle Show brought businesses back to a face-to-face environment, giving attendees the opportunity to get their hands on tangible products and to network in person. The Show was hailed as a success for providing exhibitors with a high number of quality engagements.

As 2022 unfolds, the commercial vehicle sector continues to feature multiple challenges, from short term shortages in resourcing, to long-term fleet planning and preparation towards the end of sale of conventionally fuelled vans in 2030 and HGVs in 2040. A host of Show content will be available to help visitors address these challenges, including the return of a series of expert panel discussions. Panellists will also field questions from visitors, as part of live theatre sessions across all three days at the NEC.

Murray Ellis, Show Director, said: “Despite the challenges the industry has faced in recent months, it is time to look ahead, to prepare businesses large and small for the future. The 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show is the place for everyone working within the commercial vehicle sector to be at – offering the ideal opportunity for seeing new products and services, gathering information and networking with industry colleagues to discuss the most important issues facing SMEs and large operators. The Commercial Vehicle Show is the event where business gets done.”

For your FREE ticket to the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show, visit www.cvshow.com.