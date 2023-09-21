Registration is now open for the single biggest road transport conference in Europe.

Microlise Group, a leading global provider of innovative technology solutions, has opened registration for next year’s Microlise Transport Conference. One of the most anticipated events in the transportation industry, the premier event will take place on Tuesday 19th March 2024 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and challenges shaping the future of transportation, the Microlise Transport Conference is renowned for providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and industry insights. The 2024 conference promises to deliver invaluable knowledge and strategies for industry professionals.

Key highlights for the 2024 conference include inspiring keynote speeches from renowned industry leaders and visionaries; interactive sessions – from engaging panel sessions to informative workshops – an expansive exhibition hall featuring cutting-edge technologies, products, and services; and opportunities to network with peers, experts, and potential partners.

Speaking on the 2024 conference, Nadeem Raza, Microlise Group’s CEO, said: “As we open registration for our 2024 conference, we reaffirm our commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the transportation industry. This conference is where the future of transport takes shape.”

Matthew Summers, Head of Global Marketing, added: “The Microlise Transport Conference is more than an event; it’s a catalyst for transformation. We invite everyone to join us in shaping the future of transportation, unlocking new opportunities, and redefining industry standards.”

Registration for the 2024 Microlise Transport Conference is officially open and free of charge. To secure your spot at the prestigious event, please click here.

For more information about the conference, including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Matthew Summers, Head of Marketing, at matthew.summers@microlise.com