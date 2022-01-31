Reinforcing efficiency with the Mesh Grab Attachment

Reinforcement mesh is a hugely versatile product and is used widely for a variety of applications. It is predominantly used as a reinforcing fabric in concrete slabs to increase the structural rigidity of a building construction.

The handling of reinforcement fabric carries the risk of serious injury if safe working practices are not adopted. To assist with the difficult task of handling the bulky mesh in the safest and most economical way, B&B Attachments created the Mesh Grab Handler.

This attachment easily transforms your forklift truck into a multi-purpose vehicle that can safely transport heavy reinforcing mesh. It lowers the danger of material damage and allows the safe handling of one or more mesh bundles, enabling efficient storage, as bundles can be stocked to best utilise space.

The Mesh Grab attachment consists of four pincers which slot between the apertures, allowing the operator to handle bundles of the steel mesh in one single lift. Each pincer is powered by a hydraulic cylinder. It is designed as fork mounted, which means it can be fitted or removed from a forklift truck in a matter of seconds, allowing the forklift truck to return quickly to other duties.

This specialist attachment is available through B&B Attachments. The company provides efficient handling solutions for all industry sectors, including construction, brewing, paper handling and logistics.

