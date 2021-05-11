Renault Trucks announced as Industry Partner for Climate Action Transport Transition Summit

Underlining its commitment to sustainable transport, Renault Trucks is announced as Industry Partner for the Climate Action Transport Transition Summit, Driving Transportation to Climate Positive Tipping Points, 11 – 12 May.

The virtual event brings together key stakeholders driving sustainable and net-zero transition from policy and regulation to innovation, technology and investment, and will raise awareness of industry issues ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, November 2021.

Renault Trucks will take part in the Transport Transition Summit, with Managing Director of Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, Carlos Rodrigues confirmed as a speaker in Session 3, 10:00 – 11:15 GMT on 12 May, to address the big issue challenges in commercialising zero-emission freight.

Karine Forien, Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications, Renault Trucks says: “As a pioneer of electromobility and champion of sustainable transport, with an ambitious plan to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions already in action, Renault Trucks is proud to be an Industry Partner of this influential event in the lead up to COP26.

“We look forward to shining a light on the challenges for our industry, sharing insights and opening up the debate around policy, infrastructure, vehicles, investment and incentives that will drive concrete actions today, and support sustainable mobility and clean transport for the future.”

The Climate Action Transition Summits are a collection of high-level, 2-day virtual gatherings with each focusing on a specific sector transition: Hydrogen, Industry, Transport and Energy.

Commenting on Renault Trucks’ decision to partner with Climate Action for the Transport Transition Summit, Nick Henry at Climate Action says: “We are delighted that Renault Trucks are supporting us as Industry Partner, sharing their leadership and vision for the transition to a low carbon transport world.”

Renault Trucks is already on the road to net-zero, with its fully electric Z.E. range from 3.1t to 26t GVW answering today’s pressing need to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution in our cities. From 2023, an all-electric Renault Trucks offer will be available for all sectors, namely distribution, construction and long distance, with preparations underway to market a Z.E. tractor unit.

The manufacturer has committed that 10% of its total sales (vehicles over 12t) will be electric by the end of 2025, rising to 35% in 2030 and by 2040, all its vehicle ranges will be 100% fossil-free.