Renault Trucks announces 2020 record year for LCV sales in the UK & Ireland

RENAULT TRUCKS ANNOUNCES 2020 RECORD YEAR FOR LCV SALES IN UK & IRELAND

MHWmagazine 8 hours ago Supply Chain

Renault Trucks UK & Ireland has announced a record year for sales of its LCV range in 2020, with orders 86% ahead of 2019. This result positions the UK & Ireland as the second best performing market in Europe for Renault Trucks Master behind France.

Commenting on Renault Trucks’ performance, Grahame Neagus, Head of LCV UK & Ireland, says: “We are proud to say that, in what has been a challenging and unpredictable year, we have seen an unprecedented growth in our LCV performance, a tribute both to our strategy of targeted growth and to the hard work and professionalism of the Renault Trucks dealer network. Our performance has been strong across van, chassis cab and platform cab variants, and across all areas including our flourishing municipal business in both diesel and fully electric Z.E. powertrains.”

Tailored solutions is key to Renault Trucks’ LCV success, with 92% of all Renault Trucks Masters in the UK and Ireland now supplied with some form of conversion. Grahame Neagus explains: “This year has cemented our tailored value proposition, working in partnership to create a bespoke solution tailored to the customer’s application. Our heavy truck experience and technical expertise adds value that is seeing sales gather momentum.”

The versatile Master Red EDITION range offers a wide range of body variants, wheelbases, heights and drivelines, always delivering excellent payload and productivity. Sales of the fully electric Master Z.E. range more than doubled year on year, highlighting the growing importance of cleaner, quieter vehicles in highly sensitive urban environments and last mile delivery applications. The addition of the 3.5 tonne Master Z.E. in platform and chassis cab base models will open up electric vehicles to more utility applications, further strengthening Renault Trucks’ appeal to a wider customer base.

www.renault-trucks.co.uk

