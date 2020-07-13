Renault Trucks announces arrival of UK’s first 100% electric production truck, Range D Wide Z.E.

Renault Trucks announces the arrival of the UK’s first right hand drive 100% electric serial production truck, a Range D Wide Z.E. 26 tonne 6×2 rigid.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our transformation of urban mobility, with the arrival in the UK of the first fully electric MHD launched earlier this year,” says Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland.

He continues: “Major cities, starting with London are leading the way regarding air quality improvement. Clean Air Zones and Low Emissions Zones will gradually improve the air quality, but electromobility is the only viable option to achieve climate change and CO2 reduction in the urban environment. We are delighted to introduce our Z.E. range fitting most urban and last mile delivery applications from 3.1 tonnes up to 26 tonnes. They are available for delivery here and now in the UK and Ireland.”

Offering the widest available range from any manufacturer, the new D Wide Z.E. joins the 16 tonne D Z.E. and the Master Z.E. LCV to complete Renault Trucks’ line-up of 100% electric vehicles.

The UK’s first D Wide Z.E. is a 6×2 Renault Trucks chassis cab model which has been specified for urban refuse collection; the range is additionally available for distribution applications. Power comes from two electric motors, delivering maximum power of 370 kW, continuous power of 260 kW and maximum torque of 850 Nm.

The D Wide Z.E. is equipped with a 22kW on board AC charger and is compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW, 200 KWh batteries (four packs of high energy density Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Lithium-ion cells that provide the optimum balance between operating range and payload) and offers up to 150km range according to application and body specification.

As with trucks fitted with a combustion engine, a number of factors have an impact on an electric truck’s energy consumption, as Carlos Rodrigues notes: “Speed, topography and distribution cycle all play a role. With electromobility it is all about power availability and we are in a position to offer customers a peace of mind transition into electromobility. We offer turnkey solutions including charging infrastructure with partnerships we have already established so that our customers don’t have to worry about power supply into the truck.”

He continues: “Once we understand all your operational requirements we will also guarantee the power available to operate your vehicle for up to ten years with our Start&Drive Excellence contracts. This is our battery performance promise for Range D Z.E.: it underwrites our expertise and confidence in our products and capabilities, and gives operators seeking to future-proof their fleets total peace of mind.”

The D Wide Z.E. uses regenerative braking, as with all Z.E. models, utilising the motor to convert the kinetic energy during deceleration into electrical energy, conserving energy and extending driving range.

Inside the day cab, the roomy interior is equipped with air-suspended COMFORT driver’s seat including driver’s armrest. All Z.E. vehicles are designed to look and feel familiar to drivers, featuring the same interface in the cab as Renault Trucks’ diesel range with a few new commands. A new electronic PTO engages with body equipment in a similar way to the mechanical version to ensure bodybuilders can work with an interface they already know.

Carlos Rodrigues concludes: “Our ambition is to provide the right transport solution, in the right place, with the right energy, right now. For urban operators wanting to make a difference today, Renault Trucks’ 100% electric Z.E. range and our team of experts and partners is the answer.”