Renault Trucks completes first eLECTRIC VEHICLE Roadshow

Timed to coincide with COP26, Renault Trucks has successfully completed its Electric Vehicle Roadshow (EV Roadshow) 1 – 13 November. Demonstrating that zero tailpipe emission electric trucks and vans are here and available now, the roadshow offered customers across the country a first-hand experience of vehicles from Renault Trucks 3.1 – 26 tonne Z.E. range.

The EV Roadshow travelled from Glasgow to Enfield, calling in at nine Renault Trucks dealers with each vehicle covering over 1,100 miles, and the electric trucks relying solely on charging at dealer sites and through the national charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the positive feedback from customers attending the EV Roadshow, Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland said: “Due to extremely high levels of interest in our electric range, we decided to take the vehicles out to our customers and the response has been incredible.

“Over 200 people have joined us to experience our fully electric Z.E. range from 3.1t to 26t first hand, to discover more about our approach to net zero, and to discuss their alternative energy ambitions with our electric mobility experts.”

Every stop on the roadshow’s itinerary included a hands-on demonstration of the Z.E. range, with interactive workshop sessions and the opportunity for customers to meet their local Renault Trucks Energy Transition Specialists as well as key members of Renault Trucks senior management team.

Additionally, a ride and drive experience showcased three fully electric vehicles selected to demonstrate the breadth of applications now switching to electric: a 26 tonne Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab, with CP Davidson Titan refuse collection body; a 16 tonne Renault Trucks D Z.E. 4×2 featuring Bevans box body; and 3.1 tonne fully electric Renault Trucks Red EDITION Master OptiTipper Z.E fitted with steel and aluminium caged tipper body.

“With our EV Roadshow we are walking the talk, demonstrating the range of our Z.E. commercial vehicles that are already answering the pressing need to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution in our cities. On top of this, by driving the vehicles ourselves between all locations across the country, our commercial team has experienced some of the challenges that will only help us with upcoming conversations with customers.”

“For last mile and city service, as well as medium and heavy duty urban applications, we are ready, and we are showing our commitment to net zero with electric solutions that can cut carbon emissions today,” concludes Carlos Rodrigues.

The Renault Trucks Electric Roadshow will now head to the island of Ireland, to meet with customers of Diamond Trucks and Setanta Vehicle Sales.

