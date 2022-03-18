Renault Trucks conquest win with Pudsey Plant Hire

West Yorkshire-based Pudsey Plant Hire Ltd has announced the addition of the first Renault truck to its skip hire fleet. Supplied by JDS Truck and Van, the Renault Trucks D18 High 4×2 with day cab is fitted with Harsh HS14T 2019 skip loader equipment, remote control and Skip N Go electric operation sheeting system.

The new D18 has been purchased for skip hire work across Leeds and the surrounding areas, and in readiness to meet demand for garden spring cleans for both private and building clients during the busy Easter period.

Pudsey Plant Hire Owner, Paul Vipond, explains why he opted for the Renault Trucks D and local dealer JDS Truck and Van: “When our previous manufacturer significantly increased their prices twice in the space of three months, I decided to shop around. After another skip hire company recommended Renault Trucks to me, I contacted JDS Trucks in Leeds and since arranging the purchase of the new D18, we haven’t looked back.”

Paul continues: “The vehicle was exactly what I was looking for; the quality and specification, its looks, the back-up support, maintenance, and the deal. The whole sale process, from the first meeting, fitting the lifting gear, to delivery and after sales service, has all been faultless. We’ve also taken out Renault Trucks’ finance and a maintenance contract with JDS to provide total peace of mind.”

Pudsey Plant Hire’s new D18 is fitted with the Optitronic 6AS 1000 automated gearbox and clutch as well as enhanced safety features such as the ABS, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control and Emergency Brake Assist and passenger side vision door with lower tinted window. For driver comfort Paul specified optional extras including air-suspended comfort driver’s seat with heated base and lumbar support.

Introducing a new manufacturer to a fleet can be an apprehensive time, but Pudsey’s driver was soon won over, as Paul explains: “Initially, our driver was quite sceptical; he has been driving a competitor vehicle for many years and was happy with the arrangement! After a few hours behind the wheel of the D18 that all changed, and he’s now been converted to Renault Trucks.”

Paul concludes: “I have been really impressed with both the vehicle and the whole sales process and will be looking to do more business with Renault Trucks and JDS in the future.”