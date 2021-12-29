Renault Trucks D16 Z.E. crowned ‘Electric Vehicle (Medium)’ at Irish Green Commercial Awards 2022

The Renault Trucks D16 Z.E. 4×2 rigid has been crowned winner of the ‘Electric Vehicle (Medium)’ category at the Fleet Transport Irish Green Commercial Awards 2022.

A 16 tonne D Z.E. 4×2 rigid equipped with Bevans box body was appraised at the group test days, impressing the judges with its smooth, silent driveline and added safety features including external cut-off switch. Instant speed and high torque levels were other notable attributes.

In presenting the award, judges noted the Renault Trucks D’s proven track record in many different areas of transport from light distribution to construction to refuse collection and recycling. The judges said: “What impressed us about the D Z.E. was its simplicity in that it is the same Renault Trucks D with all the necessary attributes of an urban distribution truck, but now with a different driveline.

The judges continued: “With the D Z.E. Renault Trucks have shown what can be done in a real world scenario and that the commercial EV will perform and will do the job in a sustainable and quiet fashion. In some ways it could be said that – Renault Truck’s D Z.E. is not different – just better.”

Jarlath Sweeney, Editor, Fleet Transport, organisers of the annual awards programme, said: “The fact that the D16 Z.E. can carry a 6-tonne payload and travel up to 150km, makes it ideal for inter-urban distribution, especially for the growing ecommerce sector. In addition, it is backed by Renault Trucks’ battery performance promise, which guarantees the power available to operate electric vehicles for up to ten years.”

“A worthy winner of the Fleet Transport Irish Green Commercial of the Year Award 2022 in the Electric truck Category (Medium),” he added.

On receiving the award, Harry Nash, Managing Director, Setanta Vehicle Sales, Renault Trucks main dealer in Ireland, said: “Setanta and Renault Trucks are delighted and proud to win the Fleet Transport Irish Green Commercial Award for the Renault Trucks D16 Z.E. in the Medium Electric Vehicle category. This is a testament to the research and development Renault Trucks has invested in its Zero Emission programme and shows the commitment made to make a difference in the drive towards Carbon Neutrality.”