Renault Trucks is celebrates 30 years of the iconic Magnum

Renault Trucks is celebrating 30 years of the iconic Magnum, the truck which revolutionised driver comfort with its integral cab and fully flat floor. To mark this milestone, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland has meticulously refurbished a vintage Magnum that echoes the spirit of its forebear, the AE 500 which launched in 1990 with Mack V8 engine.

Following restoration work at Renault Trucks authorised dealer RH Commercials and interiors by Doncaster Trimmers, the covers have come off the fully renovated 1997 plate Renault AE 380.19 TD Magnum 4×2, which will appear at shows across the UK and Ireland in 2021.

Alex Williams, Head of Brand & Communications, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “The Renault Trucks Magnum transformed the truck market when it arrived on the scene 30 years ago, and restoring this Magnum back to its original glory is the perfect tribute to a legendary vehicle. It has been a labour of love for all involved, and the painstaking transformation into the show-stopping vehicle it is today is an incredible achievement by Neulla Hughes at Renault Trucks UK and the team at RH Commercials and Doncaster Trimmers. Although we are forward-looking organisation, we do take great pride in our past and we are very pleased to mark Magnum’s 30th anniversary in classic style.”

After stripping down the Magnum to its bare components, the highly skilled team at RH Commercials meticulously cleaned and replaced parts, and undertook a full chassis refurbishment ready for a respray in Renault Red paint on the shell and glossy black on the chassis. Paying close attention to period detail, new alloy wheels, tyres and air horns finish off the classic look. In an almost identical livery to the vehicle that made its debut at the 1990 Motor Show held at the NEC, the finished truck is a homage to the iconic launch AE 500s fitted with a Mack V8 Turbo Intercooler 503 hp engine, the first truck in Europe to be offered with such a high level of power.

Inside the cab, the Magnum’s original ErgoVision instrument panel and dashboard have been painstakingly cleaned and restored. Continuing the striking black and red colour theme, the custom interior refit by Doncaster Trimmers includes new black carpet, the CommandAIR driver and Passenger seats reupholstered in black leather with red stitching, and refurbished beds.

The 3900 wheelbase tractor is powered by Renault’s 6 cylinder Turbo Intercooler engine which produces 374 hp and 1650 Nm of torque. Behind this is Renault’s B 18 gearbox, offering 18 speeds, including 16 synchronised gears and 2 crawler gears, and two reverse speeds. Equipped to top the original ‘Magnum’ package specification, the vehicle also features 12 volt power outlet in cab, independent night heater, electrically operated cab tilt, second bunk and fridge.

This show-stopping truck is expected to make its show debut at Truckfest 2021.