Renault Trucks number one in Henderson Group following latest additions

The Henderson Group, one of the key players in Northern Ireland’s economy and owners of the SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials franchises in NI, has added 15 Renault Trucks Range T460s and 14 Range D18s to its group fleet line-up.

With the latest vehicle additions supplied by local dealer Diamond Trucks, Renault Trucks has gone from strength-to-strength with the Henderson Group as Group Fleet Engineer, David McCracken explains: “In 2015 we operated a mixed fleet of vehicles and it was decided a key objective would be to standardise to perhaps two core brands. We introduced the Range T and D in 2015 with seven Range T460 6x2s and a Range D26 fridge and we haven’t looked back. Renault Trucks are now one of our preferred suppliers and business partners. We operate some 70 of their vehicles across our various divisions and forecast further investment in the Renault product by the end of 2020.”

Previously positive experiences, vehicle reliability and driver acceptance were key factors in the company’s decision to add more Renault Trucks to the fleet, as David says: “Driver acceptance of Renault Trucks has been 100%; it’s exceptional.”

David McCracken continues: “They really are the perfect truck, reliable, stylish and comfortable to drive. We’ve recently introduced two flagship Range T Highs as a driver retention tool for long serving employees with the Range T being the preferred choice for most of our drivers.”

The Henderson Group has brought in the new T Ranges to work on regional distribution multi-drops across the Northern Ireland operation. “The trucks are doing around 70 runs a day both ambient and chilled and the Range T fits the bill perfectly and offers the best compromise in terms of reliability, MPG, size of cab and driver appeal,” comments David.

The 26T Range Ds are working on similar operations within the wholesale division and the 18T Range Ds on foodservice business, delivering daily to hotels, restaurants, schools and other public services across the North and South of Ireland. “The specifications of the Range D, including the reduced turning circle and compact cab, make it perfect for our wholesale and foodservice operations and allows us to access even the tightest of locations,” explains David.

The Range Ts have been supplied on a 4-year contract hire deal through BRS Limited with the Range Ds being a capital purchase for the Company. David adds: “The Henderson Group is very committed to reducing its carbon footprint. To ensure that we have some of the most modern and environmentally friendly trucks available, we currently update our tractor units every 4 years and rigids every 7 years but we are constantly reviewing this and may reduce this even further as new technology is introduced in the future.”

Maintenance for the Henderson Group vehicles is carried out by Diamond Trucks. Commenting on the quality of support they receive from the local dealer, David concludes: “Our fleet is increasingly moving to Renault Trucks now, thanks to both the quality of the vehicles and the service we receive. The relationship works and look forward to dealing with Renault Trucks for many years to come.”