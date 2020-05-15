Renault Trucks Range C delivers for Evans Aggregates

One of Shropshire’s leading aggregate and landscaping suppliers, Evans Aggregates, has added two Range C460 8×4 to its line-up. The Range Cs, supplied by Renault Trucks Commercials in Tipton, are equipped with Bulkrite insulated tipper bodies.

The decision to add the latest Range Cs was made following an evaluation of the truck’s performance and reliability as well as the service back up as Managing Director Jonathan Evans explains: “Our business is expanding and we needed trucks that were up to the challenge. The first Range C introduced back in 2016 has proved itself in terms of fuel consumption, payload, durability and manoeuvrability and the back-up has been first class. We have a mixed fleet size of thirteen but eight of those are now Renault Trucks.”

Operating a bulk tipper service supplying and servicing construction projects, the Company uses the new Range Cs to transport its own bulk and bag aggregates across Shropshire and the West Midlands. Evans Aggregates prides itself on a reliable and value for money service and the trucks are an integral part of the offering as Jonathan says: “Our experience in bulk haulage and aggregate supplies goes back three generations offering cost-effective solutions to contracts of all sizes. Choosing reliable vehicles to steer us on this mission is key.”

Jonathan Evans continues: “We took one Range C initially, which has worked well in our operation, so when we wanted some more, Renault Trucks was the natural first choice.”

The latest Range Cs have been specified with fridges, Dura Bright alloy wheels, Fuel Eco Pack to maximise fuel consumption as well as Renault Truck’s Road Pad Plus multimedia system with truck sat nav. The trucks are on the most extensive repair and maintenance contract on offer, ‘Start and Drive Excellence’, as Jonathan explains: “We selected the Excellence package as it gives us total peace of mind. The pre-planned service schedules allow us to plan effectively for maximum vehicle uptime and we know that our trucks are being maintained in top condition, maximising reliability as well as keeping the residual values high. Our local Renault Trucks dealer, Perrys of Gobowen, carries out all of our servicing and repairs and their back up service has been particularly impressive.”

Renault Trucks’ construction range comes packed with an array of useful features for the driver including off-road mode as standard on the Optidriver automated transmission “Meeting the needs of our customers, whether they be a large construction company or a private individual is key and the Range C’s ability to perfectly regulate the vehicle’s speed whatever the terrain is a huge plus for us. We have been so delighted with the trucks that we have ordered another two Range C tippers for June 2020.”

The C460 tippers, giving an unladen weight of 12,000kg are some of the lightest 8×4 rigids on the market, offering an impressive body and payload allowance of up to 20 tonnes.