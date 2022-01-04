Renovotec acquires Jade Solutions

Acquisition will boost Renovotec turnover to over £50 million, with 160 employees

Jade has 30 years of expertise in developing IT solutions, including high-growth contactless retail

“Renovotec is now the largest consultative company in its industry. Our strategy of meeting our supply chain customers’ business needs with best-in-class technology is paying off” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Leading supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec has acquired 100% of Jade Solutions Ltd (Jade), Renovotec announced today. Jade has thirty years of expertise in developing IT solutions. Today, its specialisms include the development of contactless retail environments; Jade customers in this high-growth market include Pret a Manger, Marks & Spencer, Nando’s and Bet Fred.

This latest acquisition will boost Renovotec’s annual turnover to more than £50 million and increase its headcount in the UK and continental Europe to more than 160 employees.

Commenting on the acquisition Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard says: “Renovotec is now the largest consultative company in its industry. Our strategy of meeting our supply chain customers’ business needs with best-in-class technology is paying off”.”

www.renovotec.com