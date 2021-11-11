Renovotec Benelux Manager appointed to accelerate company’s European expansion

Jan Marien to launch Benelux business drive, recruit new Renovotec sales and support teams

Latest move also supports existing multinational Renovotec customers

Marien joins Renovotec from supply chain technology company Zetes

“Jan Marien’s appointment is key to the acceleration of Renovotec’s European expansion and the rollout of its chosen products and services across the continent” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Leading supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec has appointed a Benelux country manager, Jan Marien, to accelerate its continental European expansion as well as supporting existing multinational Renovotec customer needs, the company said today. Based in Oss, Netherlands, Marien is launching a Benelux business drive and recruiting new sales and support teams to strengthen Renovotec’s continental European presence, growing its international customer base. Prior to joining Renovotec Marien worked for Brussels-headquartered supply chain technology company Zetes.

Renovotec plans to roll out its offer for new supply chain and other customers across Europe. Its products and services, rugged hardware and software portfolio already includes rental, WiFi 6, voice and robotics. Its existing international customers will also benefit from Renovotec’s new investment in resources and personnel according to the company.

“Jan Marien’s appointment is key to the acceleration of Renovotec’s European expansion and the rollout of its chosen products and services across the continent” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “We are investing to grow the company in continental Europe by winning new customers and by underpinning our existing relationships with the larger multinational companies we already work with. This is a turning point for Renovotec as we move towards a position of industry leadership.”

