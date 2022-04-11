Renovotec brings multiple systems and consulting to Retail Technology 2022

From queuing systems and kiosks to in-store communications, wireless networking, scanning and CCTV Plus, Renovotec claims a ‘show first’ for its independent on-stand consulting service

Independent supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec is bringing a full range of retail sector systems plus an on-stand consulting service to Retail Technology 2022 (26-27 April, Olympia Stand 6H10), the company announced today. “Renovotec is already known for its supply chain warehousing and distribution systems, and is now also deploying its knowledge and experience for retail users” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “We are already working closely with a number of major retailers. At Retail Technology 2022 we will be out in force, demonstrating CCTV surveillance and queuing systems, kiosks and in-store communications, as well wireless networking, scanning and labelling technologies.”

In what it claims is a ‘show first’ Renovotec is also offering a free, independent consulting service for visitors to its stand. This service enables retailers to define their business priorities, pinpoint their operational problems and focus on the specialist retail technologies that can be deployed to solve them.

www.renovotec.com