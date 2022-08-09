Renovotec focuses on supply chain pain points at IMHX 2022

Sidesteps inflation, protects supply chain company capital with new long-term, discounted rental across its entire technology portfolio

Solves industry personnel shortage problem with tech-enabled warehouse productivity increases of over 25%, using 30% fewer staff

“Our IMHX offers and free on-stand consulting service are designed to help users do more with less” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec (IMHX 2022, NEC 6-8 September, Stand SE57) has chosen IMHX to address a series of supply chain user “pain points” with technology-driven solutions, the company said today. Renovotec’s new, maximum-7-year discounted rental across its entire product portfolio is designed to side-step inflation and protect supply chain company capital, while its warehousing solutions are designed to solve industry personnel shortages with voice, smart scanning, RFID and other technologies that enable warehouse productivity increases of over 25% using up to 30% fewer staff.

Renovotec is demonstrating a range of state-of-the-art products at the show including Honeywell’s advanced, 10cms-to-20 metres ‘FlexRange’ scan engine.

The company is also running an on-stand consulting service geared to solving user problems. “Our IMHX offers and free on-stand consulting service are designed to help users do more with less” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard.

www.renovotec.com