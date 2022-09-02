Renovotec forms partnership with Social Mobile

Social Mobile’s fast-to-market mobility solutions will support Renovotec’s rapid expansion in doorstep delivery and field service markets

Supply chain hardware, software and services company Renovotec has formed a partnership with enterprise mobility solutions specialist Social Mobile, the two companies announced today. Renovotec says the move will support its rapid expansion in doorstep delivery and field service markets.

Social Mobile provides mobility solution design and manufacturing services that bring innovative, enterprise-grade devices to market quickly and efficiently. The US-based company is an Android Enterprise certified partner that has deployed over 11 million devices worldwide, and was recently named as one of the ‘Inc. 5000’ fastest growing companies in America. Social Mobile devices are all made exclusively for global enterprise and are Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified.

Target sectors for the new partnership include transportation, logistics, healthcare, retail and hospitality, amongst others. Renovotec will distribute Social Mobile solutions in the UK and Ireland, providing support across the region.

“We select our partners for the value they bring to our marketplace and for the benefits of their products for our users” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Social Mobile is also notable for its strong focus on R&D and its speed of delivery from requirement to build.”

“Renovotec is a leader in the enterprise mobility space” says Social Mobile founder and CEO Robert Morcos. “They are the ideal partner to propel us into new markets and strengthen our foothold in Europe, where we can be a reliable supplier of rugged, enterprise devices and private label solutions to their customers.”

More about Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions to support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com.

More about Renovotec

Renovotec is the UK’s fastest growing provider of rugged hardware software and services for supply chain users. The company’s approach to rugged hardware purchase and rental is customer-driven and manufacturer-independent. Renovotec’s rugged-hardware-as-a-service (r-HaaS) combines ongoing user support with zero capital outlay, allowing companies to scale their hardware flexibly, and with confidence. Renovotec is an expert in field mobility service technology running on rugged mobile devices, and is the UK’s leading exponent of automatic data capture (AIDC) on rugged and mobile hardware using voice, scanning and RFID technology.

www.renovotec.com